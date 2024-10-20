11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions
Multiple Choice
Draw the Lewis Dot Structure for potassium hypochlorite, KClO.
Multiple Choice
How many valence electrons should be used in the Lewis structure for the polyatomic ion SO43−?
Open Question
Which of the following correctly represent the placement of electrons around each atom?
Open Question
The lewis structures of methane, the carbonate ion, carbon dioxide, and the sulfite ion are given.
