7. Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
A sample of dichloromethane gas (CH2Cl2) occupies 32.6 L at 310 K and 5.30 atm. Determine its volume at STP?
Nitrogen and hydrogen combine to form ammonia via the following reaction:
1 N2 (s) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 NH3 (g)
What mass of nitrogen is required to completely react with 800.0 mL H2 at STP?
C6H12O6 (s) + 6 O2 (g) → 6 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (l)
Calculate the mass of H2O produced when 12.0 g of glucose is combusted in a container of oxygen with a volume of 1.3 L at a pressure of 2.2 atm and a temperature of 205℃.
Approximately how many moles of Kr+ are contained in the laser tube at 0°C and 1 atm?
Use the molar volume of a gas at STP to calculate the density (in g/l) of nitrogen gas at STP.
What is the volume of 3.5 moles of oxygen gas (O2) at standard temperature and pressure (STP)?
Which gas occupies the highest volume at STP?
0.02 mol of O2
0.1 mol of Cl2
1 mol of N2
2 mol of H2
2.00 g of an unknown gas at stp fills a 500 mL flask. What is the molar mass of the gas?
What is the mass of 3.45l of gaseous ammonia (NH3) at STP? Round to 3 significant figures.
What is the volume of 1.2 moles of oxygen gas (O2) at standard temperature and pressure (STP)?