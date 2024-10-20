13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
Multiple Choice
Tungsten possesses a body-centered cubic structure. If its density is 19.28 g/cm3, what is its radius in pm?
Multiple Choice
Vanadium has a body-centered cubic structure. If the atomic radius of vanadium is 134 pm, calculate the density of solid vanadium.
Multiple Choice
The edge of a body-centered cubic unit cell of an element Z was found to be 2.88 x 10-8 cm. The density of the element is 7.2 g/cm3. What is the approximate molar mass of Z?
Open Question
Vanadium atom has a radius of 131 pm and crystallizes with a bcc unit cell. Determine the number of unit cells present in 1.5 cm3 solid sample of vanadium.
Open Question
Titanium metal (d = 4.50 g/cm3) has a body-centered cubic unit cell. Calculate the edge length of the unit cell in picometer. (1 pm = 10-12 m)
