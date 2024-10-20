18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Calculate the volume (mL) of 0.500 M NaOH required to reach the equivalence point in the titration of 25.0 mL of 0.650 M HF. Ka for HF = 3.5 × 10−4.
498
views
Multiple Choice
For a titration of a weak acid with a strong base, the pH at the equivalence point ________.
390
views
Multiple Choice
20.0 mL of 0.500 M HC2H3O2 is titrated with 0.350 M KOH. Determine the pH after 15.0 mL of the base has been added. Ka for HC2H3O2 = 1.8 × 10−5.
252
views
Multiple Choice
20.0 mL of 0.500 M HC2H3O2 is titrated with 0.350 M KOH. Determine the pH after 15.0 mL of the base has been added. Ka for HC2H3O2 = 1.8 × 10−5.
231
views
Multiple Choice
Determine the pH when 5.00 mL of excess KOH (beyond the equivalence point) has been added to the titration of 20.0 mL of 0.500 M HC2H3O2 with 0.350 M KOH.
396
views
Multiple Choice
Calculate the pH at the equivalence point for the titration of 20.0 mL of 0.500 M HC2H3O2 with 0.350 M KOH. Ka for HC2H3O2 = 1.8 × 10−5.
282
views
Multiple Choice
In order to create a buffer 7.510 g of sodium cyanide is mixed with 100.0 mL of 0.250 M hydrocyanic acid, HCN. What is the pH of the buffer solution after the addition of 12.0 mL of 0.300 M NaH? Ka = 4.9 × 10−10.
251
views
3
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
Consider the titration of 75.0 mL of 0.60 M HNO2 with 0.100 M NaOH at the equivalence point. What would be the pH of the solution at the equivalence point? The Ka of HNO2 is 4.6 × 10−4.
244
views
3
rank
Multiple Choice
Calculate the pH of the solution resulting from the mixing of 55.0 mL of 0.100 M NaCN and 75.0 mL of 0.100 M HCN with 0.0090 moles of NaOH.
211
views
4
rank
1
comments
Showing 11 of 11 practice