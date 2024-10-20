24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Isomerism in Coordination Complexes
Isomerism in Coordination Complexes
Isomerism in Coordination Complexes
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Write the formula for the coordination compound that is named as ammonium tetrachlorocuprate(II).
Multiple Choice
Which of the following complexes cannot have geometric isomers?
i) [PtCl2(NH3)2]
ii) K4[Fe(CN)4(OH)2]
iii) [Ag(NH3)2]Cl
iv) [Ni(H2O)2(NH3)2]Br2
Multiple Choice
How many isomers are possible for [Cu(H2O)2(NH3)2]SO4? Draw their structures.
