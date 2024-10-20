Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Isomerism in Coordination Complexes

24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds

Isomerism in Coordination Complexes

Guided videos.

Learn with Jules

Go to the course
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Additional 2 creators.

Learn with other creators

Showing 6 of 6 videos

Practice this topic