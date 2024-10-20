12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Predict the molecular geometries of the following species, respectively: SeO3, BrO3–, ClF2+.
What is the molecular geometry of a molecule with 4 outer atoms and 1 lone pair on the central atom?
Give the number of total electron groups, the number of bonding groups, and the number of lone pairs for the geometry depicted in (a).
Indicate the electron pair geometry and the molecular geometry for each of the six compounds.
Give the number of total electron groups, the number of bonding groups, and the number of lone pairs for the geometry depicted in (a).
What is the molecular geometry of a molecule with 4 outer atoms and 1 lone pair on the central atom?
Predict the molecular geometries of the following species, respectively: IF3, TeF4, XeF5+.
Name the geometry around each carbon atom. be sure to rotate the molecule to see all atoms.
Predict the molecular shapes of the following species, respectively: SeO3, BrO3−, ClF2+.
Determine the electron geometry (EG) and molecular geometry (MG) of the underlined carbon in CH3CN.
Identify each term as a description of an electron geometry or a molecular geometry.
Draw the Lewis structure of CBr4 and then determine its electron domain and molecular geometries.
What is the molecular geometry of the left carbon atom (circled) in acetic acid?
What is the molecular geometry of the left carbon atom (circled) in acetic acid?
Determine the electron geometry (eg) and molecular geometry (mg) of the underlined atom CH3OCH3.
Which lewis dot diagram shows an atom that needs 2 more electrons in its outermost shell?
What word or two-word phrase best describes the shape of the carbon dioxide molecule?
What word or two-word phrase best describes the shape of the hydrogen cyanide molecule?