9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number
9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 9 of 9 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
What is the value of n for the electron based on the image of the atom provided?
743
views
5
rank
Multiple Choice
Which electron possesses the lowest possible energy from the image provided?
919
views
6
rank
Open Question
The fifth row of the periodic table corresponds to what energy level in the atom?
162
views
Open Question
What is the maximum number of electrons that can fill the fourth principal energy level
192
views
Showing 7 of 7 practice