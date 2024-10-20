Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Ions

10. Periodic Properties of the Elements

The Electron Configuration: Ions

Guided videos.

Learn with Jules

Go to the course
Additional 1 creators.

Learn with other creators

Showing 8 of 8 videos

Practice this topic

Showing 17 of 17 practice