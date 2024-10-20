10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Ions
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Ions
Multiple Choice
Determine the electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the silver ion.
Open Question
What element forms an ion with an electronic configuration of [Ne] and a −2 charge?
Open Question
What element forms an ion with an electronic configuration of [Kr] and a −2 charge?
Open Question
What element forms an ion with an electronic configuration of [Xe] and a −2 charge?
Open Question
If the following elements were to form ions, they would attain the same number of electrons as which noble gas?
Open Question
Predict the ground‑state electron configuration of each ion. use the abbreviated noble gas notation.
Open Question
Using core notation, what is the abbreviated electron configuration of yttrium (Y)?
Open Question
What is the electron configuration of the chlorine atom after it gains an electron?
