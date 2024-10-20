11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the following compound:SOCl2
Metalloids can sometimes adopt the bonding preferences of similar nonmetals. Based on your knowledge of expanded octets, draw the Lewis Dot Structure for the following ion, SiF62–.
