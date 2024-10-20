3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
___ KClO3 + ___ P → 10 KCl + ___ P4O10
2 Al (s) + 6 HCl(aq) → 2 AlCl3 (aq) + 3 H2 (g)
2 KClO3 → 2 KCl + 3 O2
How much oxygen could be formed from 5.0 g of potassium chlorate?
The combination reaction for the formation of hydrazine is shown below:
4 NH3 (g) + N2 (g) → 3 N2H4 (l)
Determine the number of moles of hydrazine formed when 25.7 g ammonia reacts with excess nitrogen gas.
The reaction between solid phosphorus and fluorine is given below:
P4 (s) + 12 F2 (g) → 4 PF6 (aq)
If 6.92 x 10-5 molecules of solid phosphorus react to completion, how many grams of phosphorus hexafluoride would be produced?
Determine the density of 50.0 mL iron (II) bromide when the following chemical reaction produced 112.7 g iron (II) phosphate.
2 K3PO4 (aq) + 3 FeBr2 (aq) → Fe3(PO4)2 (s) + 6 KBr (aq)
How many moles of nitrogen are needed to completely convert 6.34 mol of hydrogen?
How many chlorine atoms are on the products side of the reaction 2Al + 6HCl ‚Üí 2AlCl3 + 3H2? 2 3 6 9
What mass of silver oxide, Ag2O, is required to produce 25.0 g of silver sulfadiazine, AgC10H9N4SO2, from the reaction of silver oxide and sulfadiazine?
Ammonia NH3 chemically reacts with oxygen gas O2 to produce nitric oxide NO and water H2O.
Given 6.000 moles of aluminum (Al), how many grams of aluminum oxide (Al2O3) will be produced?
The molar mass of O2 is 32.0 g/mol. What mass, in grams, of O2 must react to form 3.80 mol of Al2O3?
How many moles of copper must react to form 3.50 mol of Ag? 0.175 mol 1.75 mol 7.00 mol 17.0 mol
Calculate the number of grams of oxygen required to convert 63.0 g of glucose to CO2 and H2O.
The number of moles of hydrogen that is needed to produce 0.253 mol of water is
What are the mole ratios of hydrazine (N2H4) to hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and hydrazine to water?
How many moles of oxygen (O2) are required to react completely with 1.67 mol H2?
How many moles of CO2 are produced when 5.80 mol of ethane are burned in an excess of oxygen?
What mass of NaCl can be produced by the reaction of 5.0 mol Cl2? 2 Na + Cl2 --> 2 NaCl
If you produced 5 moles of Ca3(PO4)2, how many moles of NaCl did you also produce?