10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Additional 6 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 9 of 9 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which electron configuration represents a violation of Hund's Rule?
1610
views
15
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
Which electron configuration represents a violation of the Auf Bau Principle?
1100
views
5
rank
Multiple Choice
Write the electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the following element:
Mn (Z = 25)
1238
views
8
rank
2
comments
Multiple Choice
Write the ground-state electron configuration for the following element:
Lead (Z = 82)
1027
views
13
rank
2
comments
Open Question
Which electron configuration represents a violation of the pauli exclusion principle?
490
views
1
rank
Open Question
Which electron configuration represents a violation of the pauli exclusion principle
363
views
Open Question
Write the electron configuration using orbitals and electron configuration of the following elements
657
views
Open Question
Which of the following outer electron configurations could belong to a noble gas?
267
views
Open Question
Which ground-state atom has an electron configuration described by the following orbital diagram?
326
views
Open Question
Which ground-state atom has an electron configuration described by the following orbital diagram
362
views
Open Question
Identify the atom with the ground-state electron configuration shown for its valence shell. 3𝑠23𝑝1
221
views
Open Question
Classify the 𝑝 and 𝑑 orbital diagrams based on whether they obey or violate hund's rule.
402
views
Open Question
Construct an orbital diagram to show the electron configuration for a neutral magnesium atom, Mg.
440
views
Showing 29 of 29 practice