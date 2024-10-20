2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Charges
2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Charges
Which element possesses a -2 charge when it combines with other elements?
What is the number of valence electrons in Cadmium (Cd)? Is it 1, 2, 10, or 12?
Match each type of element with the typical trend it follows when forming an ion.
How many valence electrons are in the alkaline earth metal family? Do they form cations or anions?
