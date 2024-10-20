Skip to main content
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids

Practice this topic

Multiple Choice

Classify each solid as amorphous, molecular, network covalent, alloy or ionic. 

a) Steel                                               ______________________

b) CO2                                                ______________________

c) Graphite                                         ______________________

d) CaCO3                                            ______________________

e) Bronze, an alloy of Cu and Sn      ______________________

