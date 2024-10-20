13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
What is the major electrostatic force found between ammonia molecules, NH3?
As it cools off, olive oil slowly hardens and forms a solid over a range of temperatures. Which best describes it as a solid?
Compound A is hard, doesn't conduct electricity, and melts at 1400ºC. Compound A represents which of the following:
Classify each solid as amorphous, molecular, network covalent, alloy or ionic.
a) Steel ______________________
b) CO2 ______________________
c) Graphite ______________________
d) CaCO3 ______________________
e) Bronze, an alloy of Cu and Sn ______________________
Which statement best describes why carbon can form a wide variety of organic compounds?
Consider the compound Al(OH)3. What type of solid does it form? Crystal lattice, glass, metal, or molecule?