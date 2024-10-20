15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
Given the following chemical reaction, A → B. If the concentration of A is doubled the rate increases by a factor of 2.83, what is the order of the reaction with respect to A.
The data below were collected for the following reaction:CH3Cl (g) + 3 Cl2 (g) → CCl4 (g) + 3 HCl (g)
Calculate the value and units for the rate constant k.
N2O (g) → N2 (g) + ½ O2 (g)
|Time (s)
|Molar Concentration [N2O]
|0
|0.500 M
|20
|0.382 M
|40
|0.310 M
|60
|0.260 M
|80
|0.224 M
|Experiment
|Initial [NH4+]
|Initial [NO2]
|Initial rate (M/s)
|Experiment 1
|0.24 M
|0.10 M
|7.2 × 10-6 M/s
|Experiment 2
|0.12 M
|0.10 M
|3.6 × 10-6 M/s
|Experiment 3
|0.12 M
|0.15 M
|5.4 × 10-6 M/s
Determine if the following mechanism is valid.
Step 1: NOCl (g) ⇌ NO (g) + Cl (g) (fast)
Step 2: NOCl (g) + Cl (g) → NO (g) + Cl2 (g) (slow)
Consider the rate law. rate=𝑘[a]𝑥 determine the value of 𝑥 if the rate doubles when [a] is doubled.
Consider the rate law. Rate = k[A]x. Determine the value of x if the rate doubles when [A] is doubled.
According to this data, what is the order of the reaction in OH-, to the nearest whole number?
Considering the rate law, rate = k[a]2[b], which of the following statements is correct?
Determine the rate law for each elementary step. drag the symbols into the equations as needed.
Calculate the initial rate for the formation of c at 25 °C, if [A] = 0.50 M and [B] = 0.075 M.
What is the rate law for the reaction A → B if the rate constant, k, is 0.25 m-1 s-1 at 75 °C?
Consider the rate constants below. Which would correspond to the highest order reaction?
If the reaction X + 2 Y → XY2 occurs by the proposed mechanism, what is the rate law?
If a rate law is second order (reactant), doubling the reactant ________ the reaction rate.