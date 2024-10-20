6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solutions
Multiple Choice
What is the molar concentration of a solution prepared by dissolving 25.75 g of NaOH in water to produce 500.0 mL of solution?
Multiple Choice
Aqueous solutions of sodium thiosulfate, Na2S2O3, are used as an antidote to some snakebites. How many moles of sodium ions are found in 10.0 mL of a 0.15 M solution of Na2S2O3?
Multiple Choice
How many mL of 5.0 M nitric acid (HNO3) are required to make 1.00 L of a 0.00100 M solution of HNO3 (approximately the concentration of acid in acid rain)?
Open Question
A(n) _____ is an unstable physical mixture of undissolved particles in a liquid.
Open Question
When 1 g of fructose is dissolved in 500 ml of water, is the solvent and is the solute.
