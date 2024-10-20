1. Intro to General Chemistry
Significant Figures: In Calculations
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
What answer should be reported, with the correct number of significant figures, for the following calculation?
Perform the following calculation to the right number of sig figs:
[(1.7 × 106) ÷ (2.63 × 105)] + 6.96
Express the product of 2.2 mm and 5.00 mm using the correct number of significant digits.
Joseph divides 8.64 by 2.0. How many significant figures should his answer have?
Zachary adds 26.45 g to 2.55 g. How many significant figures should his answer have?
What answer should be reported, with the correct number of significant figures, for the following calculation? (965.43 × 3.911) + 9413.4136
The mass of an empty oil drum is listed as 2.0×104 g. After a quantity of biodiesel fuel is added to the drum, the total mass is 7.05×105 g.
a. To how many significant figures should the mass of the biodiesel in the drum be reported?
b. The density of the biodiesel fuel is 0.875 g/cm3. What is the volume of biodiesel that has been added to the drum, in L?