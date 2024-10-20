6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
Which element is being reduced in the following reaction?
Cr2O72- + 3 HNO2 + 5 H+ → 2 Cr3+ + 3NO3- + 4 H2O
Identify the oxidizing agent and reducing agent from the following redox reaction.
Ba (s) + Cl2 (g) → BaCl2 (aq)
Which element is oxidized and which is reduced in the following reaction?
Hg (aq) + HgCl2 (aq) → Hg2Cl2
Which of the following represents an oxidation-reduction reaction?
I. PCl3 (aq) + Cl2 (g) → PCl5 (aq)
II. 2 AgNO3 (aq) + Cu (s) → Cu(NO3)2 (aq) + 2 Ag (s)
III. CO2 (g) + 2 LiOH (aq) → Li2CO3 (aq) + H2O (l)
IV. FeCl2 (aq) + 2 NaOH (aq) → Fe(OH)2 (aq) + 2 NaCl (aq)
3 PbO (s) + 2 NH3 (aq) → N2 (g) + 3 H2O (l) + 3 Pb (s)
A substance with the potential to cause reduction in another substance is __________.
A substance with the potential to cause oxidation in another substance is __________.
Which of the following is true about a redox reaction? In a redox reaction, the reducing agent loses electrons. In a redox reaction, the oxidizing agent loses electrons. In a redox reaction, the oxidized species gains electrons. In a redox reaction, the reduced species loses electrons.
Identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent for 4Li(s) + O2(g) → 2Li2O(s)
What element is being reduced in the following redox reaction? Cr(OH)4-(aq) + ClO-(aq) → CrO42-(aq) + Cl-(aq)
Which element is reduced in this reaction? 2KMnO4 + 3Na2SO3 + H2O → 2MnO2 + 3Na2SO4 + 2KOH
A chemical reaction that has the general formula of AB → A + B is best classified as what type of reaction?
The presence of which reactant is the best indicator of an oxidation-reduction reaction?
in a reaction, a molecule loses an electron. this is an example of which type of reaction?
Use the information in the aleks data tab to sort the following chemical species by reducing power.
In redox reactions, the reactant that is oxidized is also called the _________.
In the reaction shown below, which substance is oxidized? 2 Cr(s) + Fe2O3(aq) → Cr2O3(aq) + 2 Fe(s)