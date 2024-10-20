20. Electrochemistry
Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy
20. Electrochemistry
Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
What is the gibbs free energy change for the given reaction at 25ºC?
Au3+ (aq) + 3 Li (s) →. Au (s) + 3 Li+ (aq)
Given the following reduction potentials:
Au3+(aq) + 3 e– →. Au (s) E°red = + 1.50 Volts
Li+ (aq) + e– →. Li (s) E°red = – 3.04 Volts
203
views
1
rank