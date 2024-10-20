10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
Write the condensed electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the following element: Zinc
Which is the electron configuration for nobelium (No)? [Rn]7s25f14 [Rn]7s25f7 [Ne]3s23p7 [Xe]6s25d1
Give the ground-state electron configuration for silicon ( Si ) using noble-gas shorthand.
Identify the atom with the ground-state electron configuration shown for its valence shell. 4𝑠23𝑑10
Using core notation, what is the abbreviated electron configuration of yttrium (Y)?
The noble-gas notation for tin (Sn) will contain the symbol [Ar]. [Kr]. [Xe]. [Rn].
Write the ground-state electron configuration of W using the noble-gas shorthand notation.
