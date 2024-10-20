12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Electron Geometry
Determine the electron geometry for the carbon disulfide molecule, CS2.
A. Linear
B. Bent
C. Trigonal planar
D. Tetrahedral
Determine the number of electron groups for the following cation:AsBr2+.
A. 2
B. 3
C. 4
D. 1
Draw and determine the electron geometry for the following molecule:TeBr4
Determine the electron geometry of the nitrogen atom within methylamine, CH3NH2.
A. Linear
B. Trigonal Pyramidal
C. Tetrahedral
D. Trigonal Planar
At least two different numbers of electron groups can result in a linear molecule. What are they?
How does adding a lone pair affect the position of existing atoms and lone pairs?
Draw the Lewis structure of HCN and then determine its electron domain and molecular geometries.
Molecule with 3 atoms bonded to a central atom with 2 unshared pairs of electrons, such as CIF3