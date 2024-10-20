15. Chemical Kinetics
Catalyst
Which of the following statements is true regarding the energy diagram provided?
i. The reaction is endothermic.
ii. Activation energy would be less than + 10 kJ after a catalyst is added.
iii. The reaction absorbs energy.
iv. Activation energy would be greater than + 10 kJ after a catalyst is added.
A substance that influences the reaction but does not participate in the reaction is a
Enzymes are catalysts because they lower the ______________ of a chemical reaction.
A(n) ___ is a substance that speeds up a chemical reaction without being used up in the reaction.
What are the roles of hydrogen peroxide oxygen hydrogen and catalase in the following reaction?
A substance that accelerates any chemical reaction but is not consumed in the reaction is a _____.