Provide the molecular formula for the following compound:Copper (I) nitrate
Provide the molecular formula for the following compound:Sodium dichromate
Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by the elements Ca and Br.
When magnesium (Mg2+) and fluorine (F1-) combine in an ionic bond, the resulting formula will be
Calcium chloride contains only calcium and chloride. What is the formula for this compound?
Give the name and formula of the compound formed when a Mn2+ cation combines with a (PO4)3- anion.
What is the resulting formula unit when strontium (Sr) and phosphorus (P) bond?
What is the formula for copper(II) phosphate? Capitalization and punctuation count.
What is the formula for the compound formed by iron (II) ions and chromate ions (CrO42-)?