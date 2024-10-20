2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
If a sample of sodium chloride, NaCl, contains 73.1 kg, what is its number of formula units?
Calculate the number of oxygen atoms found in 783.9 g NiCl2 • 6 H2O.
If the density of water is 1.00 g/mL at 25°C, calculate the number of water molecules found in 1.50 x 103 µL of water.
A cylindrical copper wire is used for the fences around a house. The copper wire has a diameter of 0.0750 in. How many copper atoms are found in 5.160 cm piece? The density of copper is 8.96 g/cm3. (V = π • r2 • h)
How many atoms of oxygen are in the chemical formula 2Ca(ClO2)2? 2, 4, 6, or 8?
How many moles are in 2.5 g of N2? 0.089 moles, 0.18 moles, 1.3 moles, 11 moles
How many molecules of N2O4 are in 76.3 g N2O4? The molar mass of N2O4 is 92.02 g/mol.
A 65-kg woman has 8.5 × 10−3 mol of hemoglobin in her blood. How many hemoglobin molecules are there in the woman's blood?
In a classroom, which comparison would a teacher most likely use to describe a mole?
Which statement best explains the purpose of using a mole in the measurement of matter?
How many sodium ions are contained in 99.6 mg of Na2SO3? The molar mass of Na2SO3 is 126.05 g/mol.
The molar mass of nitrogen (N2) is 28.02 g/mol. What is the mass, in grams, of 4.60 mol of N2?
For an atom to achieve maximum stability and become chemically inert, what must occur?
The mass of 0.550 mol of methanol, CH3OH, is g (round to three significant figures).
What is the mass of one mole of beryllium if the atomic mass of beryllium is 9.01?
The molar mass of sodium is 22.99 g/mol and the molar mass of chlorine is 35.45 g/mol.
The number of moles of hydrogen that is needed to produce 0.253 mol of water is
Calculate the mass of 25,000 molecules of nitrogen gas. (1 mole = 6.02 x 1023 molecules)
One atom of gold weighs 3.27 x 10-13 ng. how many gold atoms are in 1.0 g of gold?
A rigid vessel contains 2.5 mol of H2(g). How many grams of hydrogen are in the vessel?