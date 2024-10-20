The following reaction of 2 Br 2 (g) + 2 NO (g) → N 2 (g) + 2 Br 2 O (g) has the following rate law:Rate = k [Br 2 ][NO]2. The proposed mechanism for the reaction is:

Br 2 (g) + NO 2 (g) → N (g) + Br 2 O (g) [SLOW]

N (g) + NO (g) → N 2 (g) + O (g) [FAST]

O (g) + Br 2 (g) → Br 2 O (g) [FAST]

Which of the following statements is/are false?

a) The rate determining step is bimolecular.

b) There are three elementary steps in the reaction mechanism.

c) The mechanism possesses a catalyst.

d) O is the only reaction intermediate in this reaction mechanism.

e) This is not a valid mechanism for the reaction.