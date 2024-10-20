20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Given the following standard reduction potentials,
Hg22+(aq) + 2 e– 2 Hg (l) E° = +0.789 V
Hg2Cl2(s) + 2 e– 2 Hg (l) + 2 Cl-(aq) E° = +0.271 V
determine Ksp for Hg2Cl2(s) at 25 °C.
Multiple Choice
Determine the standard cell potential for the following cell:
Ni (s)│Ni2+ (aq) ║Cu2+ (aq)│Cu (s) cell.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly describes the products of the electrolysis of an aqueous solution of KI?
Open Question
For the redox reaction label: the anode, cathode, half-reactions occurring at each half-cell, direction of electron flow, and direction of neutral ions flow.
Open Question
What is the reduction half-reaction for the following overall galvanic cell reaction? Co2+(aq) + 2 Ag(s) → Co(s) + 2 Ag+(aq)
Open Question
What balances charges that may build up as reduction and oxidation occur in a voltaic cell
