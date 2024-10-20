11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Octet Rule
Which of the following contains an atom that may have an incomplete octet?
Atoms of oxygen have a total of 8 electrons. Are these atoms stable, and why or why not?
Consider the following four molecules. which of these satisfy the octet rule and which do not?
