8. Thermochemistry
Formation Equations
Multiple Choice
Which of the following represents the formation equation for barium nitrate, Ba(NO3)2?
Multiple Choice
Ibuprofen is used as an anti-inflammatory agent used to deal with pain and bring down fevers. If it has a molecular formula of C13H18O2, determine the balanced chemical equation that would give you directly the enthalpy of formation for ibuprofen.
Open Question
How many kilojoules of heat will be released when exactly 1 mole of manganese, Mn, is burned to form Mn3O4(s) at standard state conditions?
Open Question
Write a balanced chemical equation depicting the formation of one mole of CaCO3(s) from its elements in their standard states.
