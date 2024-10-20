6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Based on your understanding of activities determine if a reaction occurs and if so provide the products formed.
Ba (s) + H2O (g) →
324
views
1
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
Based on your understanding of activities determine if a reaction occurs and if so provide the products formed.
Zn (s) + NiCl2 (aq) →
295
views
3
rank
Multiple Choice
If the activity of halogens is stated as:Fluorine > Chlorine > Bromine > Iodine, determine if a reaction occurs and if so provide the products formed.
Cl2 (g) + AlBr3 (aq) →
343
views
4
rank
1
comments
Showing 7 of 7 practice