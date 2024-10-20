7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Density
Consider two containers of gases at the same temperature. One has helium at a pressure of 1.00 atm. The other contains carbon dioxide with the same density as the helium gas. What is the pressure of the carbon dioxide gas sample?
Determine the molecular formula of a gaseous compound that is 49.48% carbon, 5.19% hydrogen, 28.85% nitrogen, and 16.48% oxygen. At 27°C, the density of the gas is 1.5535 g/L and it exerts a pressure of 0.0985 atm.
What is the density of laughing gas, dinitrogen monoxide, N2O, at a temperature of 325 K and a pressure of 113.0 kPa?
a gas with a molar mass of 26.54 g/mol is at a pressure of 172 torr and 27 °C. What is its density?
The density of a gas is 2.49 g/L at 3.00 atm and 25oC. Calculate the molar mass of the gas.