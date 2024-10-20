13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Which molecules would most likely cause a liquid to have the lowest viscosity?
(i) CH3−CH2−CH2−CH3
(ii)CH3−CH2−O−CH2−CH3
(iii) CH3−CH2−CH2−CH2−OH
Ammonia and hydrogen fluoride both have unusually high boiling points due to _____.
Which compound has the highest melting point: Al2(CO3)3, C12H22O11, C8H18, or H2O?
A liquid with high viscosity _____ flow easily and _____ effective in wetting a surface.
Which would have a higher vapor pressure: ethanol (C2H5OH) or dimethyl ether (CH3OCH3)?
Choose the correct description of viscosity. Under what conditions does magma have high viscosity?
Which of the following properties of water is responsible for the formation of raindrops?
Which of the following properties of water is responsible for the formation of raindrops?
Which would have a higher vapor pressure: ethanol (C2H5OH) or dimethyl ether (CH3OCH3)?
Which of the following straight-chain hydrocarbons will have the highest viscosity at 298 K?
Rank the following based on increasing intermolecular forces? C2H6, C4H10, C6H14, C8H18.