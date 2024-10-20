For the reaction below, K c = 1.5 at a constant temperature. A 3.2 L flask contains an equilibrium mixture of 3 compounds: 3.7 g of NH 4 HS, 70. g of NH 3 and unknown amount of H 2 S. What is the mass (grams) of H 2 S produced at equilibrium?

NH 4 HS(s) ⇌ NH 3 (g) + H 2 S(g)