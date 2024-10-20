9. Quantum Mechanics
Speed of Light
Even the music we listen to deals with how energy travels to get to our car radio. If an FM Radio station broadcasts its music at 97.7 MHz find the wavelength in angstroms of the radio waves. One angstrom is equal to 10-10 m.
The distance between the earth and the sun is 1.496 x 1017 μm. How long (in mins) will it take for light to go from the sun to earth?
When they are burned, certain elements emit light at a specific wavelength. Some wavelengths for certain elements are provided below:
When burned, an unknown element emits light at a frequency of 9.23 x 1014 s-1. What is the identity of this unknown element?
An FM radio station found at 103.1 on the FM dial broadcasts at a frequency of 1.031 × 108 s−1 (103.1 MHz). What is the wavelength of these radio waves in meters?
Calculate the wavelength (in nm) of the blue light emitted by a mercury lamp with a frequency of 6.88 × 1014 Hz.
The wavelength of some red light is 700.5 nm. what is the frequency of this red light?
Calculate the wavelength (in nm) of the red light emitted by a neon sign with a frequency of 4.74 × 1014 Hz.
The wavelength of some violet light is 420.0 nm. What is the frequency of this violet light?
The wavelength of some blue light is 470.0 nm. What is the frequency of this blue light?
Calculate the frequency of the green light emitted by a hydrogen atom with a wavelength of 486.1 nm.