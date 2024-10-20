13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Molecular Polarity
Which of the following compounds is/are nonpolar?
I. COF2 II. ICl2– III. XeF4 IV. C8H18
For each molecule, specify the polarity of the bonds and the overall polarity of the molecule.
why does the presence of lone pair electrons contribute to the polarity of a water molecule?
Determine the electron geometry (eg), molecular geometry (mg), and polarity of SO3.
The molecular geometry of the PF3 molecule is ________, and this molecule is ________.
Given six molecules, identify the molecules with polar bonds and the molecules that are polar.
In a water molecule, which atom has the strongest attraction for shared electrons?
Classify these molecules as polar or nonpolar. Drag each item to the appropriate bin.
Which species has a net dipole moment (i.e., are polar overall)? Select all that apply.
Classify these molecules as polar or nonpolar. Drag each item to the appropriate bin.
Look up the structure for chlorophyll b. do you expect it to be more or less polar.
Choose the compound below that contains at least one polar covalent bond, but is nonpolar.
Water is an unique substance. Which of the following is false regarding water ?
Consider BF3, SO3, and XeO3. Which of these molecules is considered to be polar?