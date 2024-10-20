10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
Rank the following elements in order of increasing ionization energy:Br, F, Ga, K and Se.
The energy of an electron in a one-electron atom or ion equals (–2.18 x 10–18 J) (Z2/n2). Estimate the ionization energy for the valence electron of the Li atom and compare it to its theoretical value of 520 kJ/mol.
Write a chemical equation representing the second ionization energy for lithium. Use e− as the symbol for an electron.
What is the reaction that corresponds to the first ionization energy of sodium, Na?
Which best explains why ionization energy tends to decrease from the top to the bottom of a group?
As you move from top to bottom within a group, the first ionization energy ________.
What is the general trend in ionization energy as you move down a column in the periodic table?
As you go from left to right across a period the first ionization energy generally?
