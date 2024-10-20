Three isotopic forms of potassium exist: 39K, 40K and 41K. Potassium has an atomic mass of 39.0983 amu. Potassium-40 has an isotopic mass of 39.9640 amu and natural abundance of 0.0117%. Potassium-41 has an isotopic mass of 40.9618 amu and natural abundance of 6.7302%. What is the isotopic mass of Potassium-39?