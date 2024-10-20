7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
To identify a homonuclear diatomic gas, a chemist weighted an evacuated flask with a volume of 3.9 L then filled it with the gas at a pressure of 2.00 atm and 29.0 ºC. The chemist then re-weighted the flask and recorded the difference in mass as 8.81 g. Identify the gas.
What is the molecular formula of a compound that contains 39.0% carbon, 16.0% hydrogen, and 45.0% nitrogen, if 0.1576 g of the compound occupies 125 mL with a pressure of 0.9820 atm at 295.15 K?
