7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
How many grams of carbon dioxide, CO2, are present in a 0.150 L flask recorded at 525 mmHg and 32 ºC?
How many liters of HNO3 gas, measured at 28.0 ºC and 780 torr, are required to prepare 2.30 L of 4.15 M solution of nitric acid?
When 0.670 g argon is added to a 500 cm3 container with a sample of oxygen gas, the total pressure of the gases is found to be 1.52 atm at a temperature of 340 K. What is the mass of the oxygen gas in the bulb?
What is the temperature of 0.750 mol of a gas stored in a 6,850 mL cylinder at 2.21 atm?
What is the temperature of 0.80 mol of a gas stored in a 275 mL cylinder at 175 kPa?
The volume of a sample of gas (2.49 g) was 752 mL at 1.98 atm and 62 °C. The gas is ________.
What quantity in moles of chlorine gas at 120.0°C and 33.3 atm would occupy a vessel of 12.0 L?
The pressure of a sample of CH4 gas (6.022 g) in a 30.0 L vessel at 402 K is ________ atm.
What pressure (in atm) will 0.44 moles of CO2 exert in a 2.6 L container at 25°C?