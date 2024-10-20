2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Definite Proportions
Multiple Choice
The formula for sodium hydroxide is NaOH. A sample of NaOH weighing 18.1124 is found to be comprised of 10.41 g Na and .456 g H. Determine the grams of oxygen most likely to be found in a sample that weighs 25.360 g.
Open Question
What does the chemical formula C3H6O2 tell about a molecule of the compound it represents?
Open Question
"Na2SO3' represents sodium sulfite. what does the 4 mean in the formula 4 Na2SO3?
