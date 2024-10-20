10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Give the set of four quantum numbers that represent the indicated electron in each of the following elements.
Mg (7th electron)
Give the set of four quantum numbers that represent the indicated electron in each of the following elements.
Cl– (18th electron)
Give the set of four quantum numbers that represent the indicated electron in each of the following elements.
Cr3+ (21st electron)
(i) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s1
(ii) 1s22s22p63s23p5
(iii) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d8
(iv) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p6
(v) 1s22s22p43s1
An example of a configuration of a transition metal is ________.
(i) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s1
(ii) 1s22s22p63s23p5
(iii) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d8
(iv) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p6
(v) 1s22s22p43s1
An example of an excited state (higher energy level than the ground state) is ________.
(i) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s1
(ii) 1s22s22p63s23p5
(iii) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d8
(iv) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p6
(v) 1s22s22p43s1
Which represents the ground state electron configuration for a halogen?
(i) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s1
(ii) 1s22s22p63s23p5
(iii) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d8
(iv) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p6
(v) 1s22s22p43s1
Which ground state electron configuration has the smallest number of valence electrons?