Consider the following electron configurations to answer the question.

(i) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s1

(ii) 1s22s22p63s23p5

(iii) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d8

(iv) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p6

(v) 1s22s22p43s1

An example of an excited state (higher energy level than the ground state) is ________.