Give the systematic name for the following polyatomic ion.
AsO43–
The formula for the sulfate ion, SO42–. If the term of 'thio' means the replacement of an oxygen by a sulfur, what is the formula for the thiosulfate ion?
The silicate ion is the silicon version of the carbonate ion. Based on this description, provide the structure of the silicate ion.
Name the anion obtained by removing one oxygen atom from the perbromate ion, BrO4-
