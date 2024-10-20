2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Classifications
2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Classifications
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Additional 6 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 9 of 9 videos
Practice this topic
Open Question
For metalloids on the periodic table, how do the group number and the period number relate?
214
views
Open Question
Which of these properties is the best one to use for the identification of an element?
179
views
Open Question
Which groups of the modern periodic table contain elements that are classified as metalloids?
157
views
Open Question
Which are elements that have the physical and chemical properties of both metals and nonmetals?
151
views
Showing 9 of 9 practice