8. Thermochemistry
Hess's Law
8. Thermochemistry
Hess's Law
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 9 of 9 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Calculate the ∆Hrxn for the following thermochemical equation:
When given the following:
1351
views
2
rank
Multiple Choice
Calculate the ∆Hrxn for
Given the following set of reactions:
1196
views
10
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
Find ΔHrxn for the following reaction:
N2 + 2 O2 → 2 NO2
N2 + 2 O2 → 2 NO2
Based on the following data.
2 NO → N2 + O2 ΔH = −180 kJ
2 NO + O2 → 2 NO2 ΔH = −112 kJ
351
views
Showing 8 of 8 practice