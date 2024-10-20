12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Determine the number of electrons found in the π2p orbitals for the dioxygen dication, O22+.
Using a MO diagram, write the electron configuration for the P2 molecule
Suppose that you have 16 diatomic molecules or ions with the valence molecular orbital arrangement shown here (figure 1), but with different numbers of valence electrons. species 1 has one valence electron, species 2 has two valence electrons, etc. classify each as diamagnetic or paramagnetic.
Suppose that you have 16 diatomic molecules or ions with the valence molecular orbital arrangement shown here (Figure 1), but with different numbers of valence electrons. Species 1 has one valence electron, Species 2 has two valence electrons, etc. Classify each as diamagnetic or paramagnetic.