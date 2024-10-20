20. Electrochemistry
Cell Potential: The Nernst Equation
If [Br–] = 0.010 M and [Al3+] = 0.022 M, predict whether the following reaction would proceed spontaneously as written at 25ºC:
Al (s) + Br2 (l) ⇌ Al3+ (aq) + Br– (aq)
Standard Reduction Potentials
Al3+ (aq) + 3 e– → Al (s) E°red = –1.66 V
Br2 (l) + 2 e– → Br– (aq) E°red = +1.09 V
Multiple Choice
Determine [Fe2+] for the following galvanic cell at 25ºC if given [Sn2+] = 0.072 M, [Fe3+] = 0.0219 M, and [Sn4+] = 0.00345 M.
Sn2+ (aq) + 2 Fe3+ (aq) ⇌. Sn4+ (aq) + 2 Fe2+ (aq) Ecell = + 0.68 V
Standard Reduction Potentials
Sn4+ (aq) + 2 e– →. Sn2+ (aq) E°red = + 0.151 V
Fe3+ (aq) + e– → Fe2+ (aq) E°red = + 0.771 V
