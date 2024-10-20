14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
Which of the following compounds will have the highest boiling point?
Which of the following compound will have the highest vapor pressure?
Assuming equal concentrations and complete dissociation, arrange these aqueous solutions by their freezing points.
Which of the following ions will contribute most to elevating the boiling point of H2O?
