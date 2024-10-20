9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons
Multiple Choice
Determine the number of electrons that can have the following set of quantum numbers:n = 3, ml = 0.
Multiple Choice
Determine the number of electrons that can have the following set of quantum numbers:n = 2, ms = –1/2.
Multiple Choice
Determine the number of electrons that can have the following set of quantum numbers.
n = 4, l = 3, ml = – 1
Multiple Choice
Determine the number of electrons that can have the following set of quantum numbers.
n = 4, mL = – 1, ms = –1/2
Open Question
What is the maximum number of electrons in an atom that can have the following quantum numbers?
Open Question
What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy each of the following subshells?
Open Question
Enter the maximum number of electrons in each type of sublevel (s, p, d, and f, respectively).
Open Question
What's the maximum amount of electrons that will fit on an outermost shell of an atom?
