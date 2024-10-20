11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Chemical Bonds
Which of the following is not a physical property attributed to metallic bonding?
Which of the following can easily form an ionic bond with a cation? Sr, Ne, NH4+, PO43−
What type of bond is formed from the attraction of two ions with opposite charges?
Cations have positive charges. Anions have negative charges. What force draws the two together?
Which of the following could form an ionic bond with an anion? Hg22+, NO2-, SO32-, Ar.
In a single molecule of water, two hydrogen atoms are bonded to a single oxygen atom by what?
The force of attraction that holds two atoms together within a molecule is ________.
Metals and nonmetals can react with each other to form ions. Complete each statement.
Which of the following is the best description of how electrons are transferred in an ionic bond?
Classify each of the following phrases as descriptions for either ionic or covalent bonds.
Ionic compounds tend to form between a nonmetal with ________ and a metal with __________.
A water molecule consists of one oxygen atom joined to each of two hydrogen atoms by a(n)
In chemical bonding, when the bonded atoms share electrons, it is specifically called
Like charges and opposite charges . Ionic bonds are formed when ions each other.
Consider the compounds sro and sio2. which compound exhibits more covalent character, and why?
If it takes a combined 5137 kJ/mol to ionize Al to form Al3+, why does Al3+ form at all?
Which type of bond is the attraction between two oppositely charged atoms or groups of atoms?
What type of bond involves two atoms sharing electrons that travel around both nuclei?