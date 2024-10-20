11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lattice Energy
Practice this topic
The lattice energy for ionic crystals decreases as the charge of the ions _____ and the size of the ions _____.
Which of the following compounds would you expect to have the highest boiling point?
The solubilities of CaCrO4 and PbCrO4 in water at 25°C are approximately 0.111 g/L and 0.0905 g/L in H2O respectively. Based on this information, which compound do you think has the smaller lattice energy?
Which of the following should have the largest magnitude for the lattice energy?
Which of the following should have the smallest magnitude for the lattice energy?
Consider the lattice energy of any ionic compound. what combination of ions and charges will produce the largest (in magnitude) lattice energies?
Which of the following trends in lattice energy is due to differences in ionic radii?
