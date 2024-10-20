16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
For the reaction:N2 (g) + 2 O2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO2 (g), Kc = 8.3 x 10 -10 at 25°C. What is the concentration of N2 gas at equilibrium when the concentration of NO2 is twice the concentration of O2 gas?
At a given temperature the gas phase reaction:N2 (g) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO (g) has an equilibrium constant of 4.00 x 10 -15. What will be the concentration of NO at equilibrium if 2.00 moles of nitrogen and 6.00 moles oxygen are allowed to come to equilibrium in a 2.0 L flask.
2 SO3 (g) ⇆ 2 SO2 (g) + O2 (g)
2 NO (g) + O2 (g) ⇆ 2 NO2 (g)
what is Kc for the reaction shown below?
4 NO2 (g) ⇆ 4 NO (g) + 2 O2 (g)
N2 (g) + O2 (g) ⇆ 2 NO (g)
2 SO3 (g) ⇆ 2 SO2 (g) + O2 (g)
At a given temperature the gas phase reaction: N2 (g) + O2 (g) ⇄ 2 NO (g) has an equilibrium constant of 4.18 x 10-7. What will be the concentration of NO at equilibrium if 2.00 moles of nitrogen and 6.00 moles oxygen are allowed to come to equilibrium in a 2.0 L flask?
Consider the following reaction:
COBr2 (g) ⇌ CO (g) + Br2 (g)
A reaction mixture initially contains 0.15 atm COBr2. Determine the equilibrium concentration of CO if Kp for the reaction at 25°C is 4.08.
At a certain temperature, 0.810 mol NO is placed in a 5.00 L container. At equilibrium, 0.075 mol N2 is present. Calculate Kc.
2 NO (g) ⇌ N2 (g) + O2 (g)