At a given temperature the gas phase reaction:N 2 (g) + O 2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO (g) has an equilibrium constant of 4.00 x 10 -15. What will be the concentration of NO at equilibrium if 2.00 moles of nitrogen and 6.00 moles oxygen are allowed to come to equilibrium in a 2.0 L flask.