2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Theory
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Dalton used the lightest element as his standard for atomic mass. What is this element?
Who described atoms as small spheres that could not be divided into anything smaller?
What experimental evidence led to the development of the current atomic model from the previous one?
The smallest unit of an element that maintains the properties of that element is a(n)
Which of the following most accurately represents John Dalton's model of the atom?
The chemical combination of two or more atoms of different elements produces a(n) _____.
Modern atomic theory states that atoms are neutral. How is this neutrality achieved in atoms?
A(n) ________________________ is a substance that is made from atoms of different elements.
What is the smallest particle of an element that retains the properties of that element?
What is the smallest unit of an element that still maintains the properties of that element?
The smallest particle an element can be broken down into and still be the same element.
What is the smallest part of an element that still retains properties of that element?
What can form as a result of a chemical reaction? compounds isotopes alpha particles beta particles
Based on what you learned about atoms, select all of the correct statements from the following list.
What is the smallest unit of an element that still maintains the properties of that element?